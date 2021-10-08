4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $795,000

Are you looking for an estate sized home in a quiet, serene setting? 8106 Southerland is exactly that. Custom built and continuously updated this brick and hard coat stucco home is situated on a 1.53 acre wooded and landscaped lot. The oversized main level primary suite is well appointed and boasts peaceful views. An open concept kitchen with a double island is adjacent to a two story open great room and connected to a palatial finished patio. Floor 2 includes an alternative PB with an en suite bath, 2 add'l bedrooms, a study (previously used as a BR) and a bonus room with walk up stairs to a large floored attic. The finished walk out basement is adjacent to a screened patio and has a secondary kitchen with seated bar and island, recreation space and a wine storage room. Circle drive, landscape lighting, outdoor living space, many other features. The pastoral Moss Creek offers fishing ponds; bridle paths; creekside waterfalls, community clubhouse w/pool & tennis courts.