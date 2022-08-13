 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,495

Beautiful Home with private backyard in sought after Mackintosh on the Lake neighborhood. Full Solar Panels gives no cost for electricity!! Home offers open floor plan downstairs, island in the kitchen with granite counters, 2 living areas, and fireplace. Master bedroom is huge with an equaly large closet. Secondary bedrooms are also a great size. Neighborhood resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, workout room, and clubhouse. Tons of walking trails and close to Alamance Crossing for all your shopping

