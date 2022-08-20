 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,795

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,795

Well maintained 4 bedroom spacious, open floor plan. Offering high ceilings, entryway wainscoting, rich dark vinyl plankflooring, 3.5 bathrooms, an open loft & enclosed office or flex space. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Primary has a large walk in closet, garden tub & walkin shower. Great community with community pool etc.

