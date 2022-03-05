 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $208,000

Rare GEM in Mackintosh! Guest bed and full bath on main! 3 additional bedrooms up. Owner Suite has 2 closets! Open concept living space with granite counters in kitchen with SS applainces. Enjoy all the amenities and convenience of this resort style community. Swimming Pools, tennis courts, club house, playgrounds, lighted sidewalks, and much more.

