4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $279,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in The Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, pantry and beautiful countertops. Sliding doors go out to fenced backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Living room, separate dining room and half bath finish out first floor. Upstairs leads to Huge primary bedroom with walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Three remaining bedrooms, full bath and laundry room finish out upstairs. This house still looks new. All appliances remain and playset in backyard can remain if wanted. Make your appointment to see this house and make it yours today!!!