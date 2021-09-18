4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $287,000

Beautiful two story home in The Cove at Mackintosh. Lots of great features including wainscoting in the dining room. Kitchen features an island and is open to the living room. Vinyl floors downstairs and open concept living make it perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master walk in closet is HUGE (8'11x8'9)! Sit on the patio in the backyard and enjoy the view of the pond. Home is move in ready.