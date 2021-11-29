 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $295,000

Beautiful home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake! Rocking chair front porch and spacious entry offer a warm welcome home. Gorgeous LVT flooring throughout main living area installed Jan. 2021. Natural light, and high ceilings accentuate the spaciousness of this home! Gas log FP in LR w/built in TV alcove can be enjoyed from the dining room or open kitchen & breakfast area w/gorgeous granite counters & island. Walk-in pantry w/frosted glass door offers tons of storage! Upstairs, huge primary BR w/vaulted ceilings, reading nook, and WIC. Owner's BA w/dbl vanity, sep. walk in shwr, garden tub w/tile surround & linen closet. 3 other BR's w/spacious closets, 2nd full bath and laundry complete the upstairs. Enjoy your fenced back yard w/large patio & shaded pergola extending the living space outdoors for year round enjoyment! Resort style amenities include pool, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, miles of sidewalks and planned social events for residents of all ages! Welcome home!

