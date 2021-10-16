4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $295,000

Come check out this "practically new" home in The Cove at Mackintosh subdivision. Once you walk in the front door you will fall in love with the beautiful dark wood floors. The open floor plan throughout the living room and kitchen make for the perfect home for entertaining guests. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. On the second floor, you will find all bedrooms including a loft for many uses. A spacious primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling that leads into a bathroom featuring a double sink vanity with a garden tub & separate shower. The primary walk-in closet is almost big enough to be another room in itself! The laundry room is located on the second level conveniently located to all bedrooms. Enjoy your backyard in peace that is outlined by an adjoining lot of trees giving you some privacy. Close to I-40, so it is perfect for commuting. Schedule your showing now!