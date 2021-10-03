4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $315,000

Welcome home to this lovely, spacious home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake. The gorgeous kitchen features an eat-in area as well as an island and opens up to the spacious living room area. Enjoy your morning coffee or beautiful evenings on the lovely screened in porch accessed from both the kitchen and owners suite. You'll love the convenience of the owner suite on the first floor as well as the laundry room. The owner suite features a garden tub and separate shower, with a large walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms each w/walk-in closets & great natural light, as well as a generous loft area. The lot is beautifully positioned on a corner/curve giving you one of the larger lots and with plenty of side yard. Laminate flooring throughout & new dishwasher (2021). Fabulous community amenities include clubhouse with gym and meeting space, large pool with splash park and waterslide, tennis and basketball courts, and miles of sidewalks! HIGHEST & BEST DUE 10/2 by 5pm