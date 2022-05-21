 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $320,000

Beautiful Move-In Ready home in Mackintosh on the Lake! Sunny entry welcomes you into the open concept large main living area with stunning adjoining dining. Spacious kitchen with white painted cabinets and a huge granite island with room for everyone! Plenty of counterspace & cabinets, updated lighting & paint downstairs as well. Dog house or storage area tucked conveniently under the stairs. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths! The owner's suite is extra spacious with room for a reading corner by the windows. Owner's bath has walk-in shower with an expansive WIC! 3 additional BR's, full bath and second-floor laundry complete the upstairs. Enjoy the evenings on the outside patio around the custom table with fire pit after cooking in the large outdoor kitchen in the fenced-in backyard. Resort-style amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, sidewalks, basketball, tennis, volleyball courts, and planned events for residents of all ages! Love where you live!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert