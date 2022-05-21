4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $320,000

Beautiful Move-In Ready home in Mackintosh on the Lake! Sunny entry welcomes you into the open concept large main living area with stunning adjoining dining. Spacious kitchen with white painted cabinets and a huge granite island with room for everyone! Plenty of counterspace & cabinets, updated lighting & paint downstairs as well. Dog house or storage area tucked conveniently under the stairs. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths! The owner's suite is extra spacious with room for a reading corner by the windows. Owner's bath has walk-in shower with an expansive WIC! 3 additional BR's, full bath and second-floor laundry complete the upstairs. Enjoy the evenings on the outside patio around the custom table with fire pit after cooking in the large outdoor kitchen in the fenced-in backyard. Resort-style amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, sidewalks, basketball, tennis, volleyball courts, and planned events for residents of all ages! Love where you live!