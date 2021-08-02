 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000

Charming home in West Burlington location is convenient to everything…Alamance Country Club, Elon University & Interstate highway. Enjoy indoor & outdoor living w/ lg. glassed sunroom & pass-thru fireplace to family rm. Built-ins & hard woods. Patio off sunroom w/view of backyard, perfect for entertaining. Non-heated study/studio (not counted in sq ft) w/ northern light upstairs off bedroom. NEW architectural premium roof. Expansive walk-in attic storage space. ONE YEAR AMERICA'S PREFERRED HOME WARRANTY.

