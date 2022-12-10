 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000

The Greenville 2 Story Large country porch! Bright Kitchen w/ 2 corner windows at sink Island adjacent to Breakfast Nook & Great Room. Corner Gas Stone Fireplace in Great Room, Upgraded LVP floors on main level. Main level office (or bedroom 4). 3 Bed on second level w/loft 1 Car Garage. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!

