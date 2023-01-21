4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $329,900

Recently built 2-story home in the desirable Cove at Mackintosh! This lovely home has the space you need. Main floor includes formal dining room, open kitchen, attached 2-car garage, half bathroom, and a large living room complimented by a gas-log fireplace. Kitchen boasts dark cabinets, granite countertops with tile backsplash, SS appliances and loads of natural light which opens up to a private back patio. The upper floor features all the bedrooms, laundry room, and full bathrooms. Primary bedroom offers plenty of clothing space and a vaulted ceiling. The primary bathroom includes a double vanity, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Stamped concrete patio with a fenced-in backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Enjoy exceptional community amenities which include a resort style pool and separate lap pool, tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts, playground, fitness center, stunning clubhouse and miles of sidewalks! Convenient to the highway, dining, ARMC, and shopping.