4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $341,814

The Columbia (largest home in community)! Large Great Room, Kitchen with Island. Primary suite on main level. Huge loft and 3 large bedrooms up 2 Car Garage. 2.5 baths with one being upgraded jack-n-jill bath. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!

