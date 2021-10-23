 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $345,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in The Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, pantry with beautiful countertops. Sliding doors go out to the largest backyard in Mackintosh perfect for your outdoor entertaining. A very large living room, with a separate dining room, large family room, and half bath finish out the first floor. Upstairs leads to a huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Three remaining oversized bedrooms, a second full bathroom finish out the upstairs. This house still looks new. All appliances remain. Make your appointment to see this house and make it yours today before it is too late!!!

