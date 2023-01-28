4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $345,000

The Southport W/ brick columns & wainscot; 4 bedrooms OPEN plan with large island LVP floor on main level. Iron pickets on stairs granite (kitchen) & quartz (bathrooms) countertops Stainless kitchen appliances vented out, 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets. Garden tub and seperate shower primary bath. New Construction with estimated completion May 23. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!