4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $350,000

Beautiful move in ready 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake! Covered rocking chair front porch leads into the formal dining room. Light & bright kitchen boasts granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances & a large island. Eat in area offers loads of natural light & is open to the living room with a fireplace and gas logs. LVP flooring throughout the main level. Second floor master suite features vaulted ceilings & a large WIC! Master bath features double sink vanity, garden tub & separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms along w/ full bath & laundry room completes the second floor. Spacious patio out back with a fenced in back yard perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Enjoy resort style amenities which include a pool, splash pad, tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts, playground, fitness center & miles of sidewalks! Convenient to the highway, dining, ARMC and shopping. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

