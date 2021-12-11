4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $350,000

Step inside this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath home in the very desirable Mackintosh on the Lake (MOTL) community, located in the Glenmoor Single Family Home Sub Association. The home is located on a quiet cul de sac with a beautifully landscaped yard that backs up to a wooded creek. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceiling in the living area w/gas fireplace, kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast island seating & black appliances. Main floor features engineered hardwood flooring, 3 carpeted bedrooms, and two ceramic tile bathrooms and separate laundry room. Sunroom opens to a large patio. Plantation shutters installed in most rooms. Bedroom/bonus room w/ carpet located on the upper level. Primary bath with soaking tub, tile shower, dual vanities & large walk-in closet. Lrg 2 car garage, great for storage. MOTL community offers many amenities, 2 large pools, 25+ miles of sidewalks, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, beautiful clubhouse with private rental space & fitness center.