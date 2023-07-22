Columbia Large Great Rm, Kitchen with Island 4 bedrooms plus huge loft, 2.5 baths optional jack n Jill bath low maintenance vinyl siding, LVP flooring on main including primay bed. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA! 1 year builder warranty, 10 year structural warranty $15K PROMOTION WITH PREFERRED LENDER, CLOSING ATTORNEY & TITLE INSURANCE co through 7/31/23