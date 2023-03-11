4 bedroom home with flex room on first floor. Family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room, kit with granite & ss appliances, eat in bar and breakfast nook. Owners suite with 10.3x12 walk in closet & vaulted ceiling. Double vanity in both baths. Laundry room on 2nd floor with bedrooms. Covered front porch, large patio and fenced back yard. Neighborhood pool, playground, tennis, basketball & pickle ball courts. Easy access to I40.