4 bedroom home with flex room on first floor. Family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room, kit with granite & ss appliances, eat in bar and breakfast nook. Owners suite with 10.3x12 walk in closet & vaulted ceiling. double vanity in both baths. Laundry room on 2nd floor with easy access from bedrooms. Covered front porch, large patio and fenced back yard. Neighborhood pool, playgrounds, tennis, basketball & pickle ball courts. Easy access to I40.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier.
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
The mascots arrived right on cue, five minutes before 6 on Monday night in Greensboro. There was Otto the Orange, from Syracuse. Mr. Wuf, from…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
The 3700 block of Lawndale Drive will be closed from Pisgah Church Road to Martinsville Road due to emergency sewer line work.