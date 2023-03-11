4 bedroom home with flex room on first floor. Family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room, kit with granite & ss appliances, eat in bar and breakfast nook. Owners suite with 10.3x12 walk in closet & vaulted ceiling. double vanity in both baths. Laundry room on 2nd floor with easy access from bedrooms. Covered front porch, large patio and fenced back yard. Neighborhood pool, playgrounds, tennis, basketball & pickle ball courts. Easy access to I40.