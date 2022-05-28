 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $365,000

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in The Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake in a quiet cul-de-sac. Engineered hardwood floors on the 1st floor with large eat-in kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Open floor plan. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and two full baths. 2 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert