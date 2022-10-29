 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $365,000

The Southport Two Story Large Kitchen Island adjacent to Breakfast Nook & Great Room. LVP on main level floors. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths 2 Car Garage. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

North Carolina students performed the worst they’ve done in more than 20 years on national tests of reading and math performance — showing how much achievement has declined since the pandemic. Reading and math scores in the state dropped from three years ago for fourth- and eighth-grades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. The results released on Monday by the U.S. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert