4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,000

Picture perfect curb appeal w/ great features and amenities, offered at an excellent price w/ $5K Seller Credit! Spacious and recently painted, the main level boasts LVP flooring throughout w/ Open Concept Kitchen to larger Family Room. Living Room / Study / Keeping room at entry for that "extra spot" that is flexible to your lifestyle needs. Upper Level offers a rare loft, huge Primary Suite, and 3 additional BRs and full bath. Plenty of space for various uses / arrangements. Nice sized, fully fenced backyard. **240K balance is assumable at a 2.9% interest rate.***$5,000 cosmetic allowance or credit to buyer expenses w/ acceptable offer***Don't miss this rare value opportunity while rates rise and prices remain stable!

