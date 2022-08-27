Picture perfect curb appeal w/ great features and amenities, offered at an excellent price w/ $5K Seller Credit! Spacious and recently painted, the main level boasts LVP flooring throughout w/ Open Concept Kitchen to larger Family Room. Living Room / Study / Keeping room at entry for that "extra spot" that is flexible to your lifestyle needs. Upper Level offers a rare loft, huge Primary Suite, and 3 additional BRs and full bath. Plenty of space for various uses / arrangements. Nice sized, fully fenced backyard. **240K balance is assumable at a 2.9% interest rate.***$5,000 cosmetic allowance or credit to buyer expenses w/ acceptable offer***Don't miss this rare value opportunity while rates rise and prices remain stable!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
The festival will take place Sept. 9-11.
The lists were compiled by OpenTable, a restaurant reservation service that tracks ratings by diners. It also matches diners with restaurants based on their needs and occasions.
Guilford County Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Kiser Middle School and the new Claxton and Brooks elementary schools on Monday.
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
UPDATE: 17-year-old fatally shot by officer Sunday after the driver struck a patrol car, then accelerated, after traffic stop, Greensboro police say
Officials said the stop was initiated at approximately 9:08 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Authorities had a suspect in custody, but additional information was not immediately released.