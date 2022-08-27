4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $379,900

Move In Ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft in Mackintosh on the Lake! This spacious home offers lots of room w/ open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Separate formal dining room at entry opens to office/flex space. The large family room has a gas log fireplace for cozy nights that flows into your spacious kitchen. The sunny eat in kitchen with breakfast nook has S/S appliances, upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, large pantry, island & tons of cabinets for storage! Easy access to your back patio for grilling & entertaining in your spacious back yard with privacy fence. The large walk in laundry room finishes the first floor. 4 bedrooms plus loft gives tons of space for everyone. Each bedroom offers a walk in closet. The Owners suite has vaulted ceilings, bath with double vanity, and walk in closet. Resort-style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Love where you live!