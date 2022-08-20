 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $387,000

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $387,000

Wonderful opportunity to make your move to the Cove at Mackintosh community! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers a spacious first floor with an office/sitting room, dining room, spacious living room, and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and upgraded flooring throughout the first floor! Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom along with 3 additional bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets. Loft space as well! The fenced-in backyard, which is a gardener's dream, provides privacy and a lovely wooded view- a great bonus! Exceptional community amenities include a pool, playground, and tennis courts!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Images of spidery lightning filling the sky off North Carolina’s new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge hint it might soon become an Outer Banks attraction all its own. The 2.4-mile bridge, which opened July 28, is 24.5 feet above the Pamlico Sound and affords users a chance to see for miles in every direction. Coastal photographer Wes Snyder was hoping to take advantage of that view when he began ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert