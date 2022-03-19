 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $390,000

4 BR + Loft + Study in Mackintosh on the Lake! Move-in ready home at the end of a cul-de-sac! Private study on main, open floorplan w/LR, BKFST, and KIT sharing lots of natural light & the ambiance of the corner gas log FP! KIT w/granite counters, island, subway tile backsplash, and lg pantry. Laundry rm and neutral LVP flooring on main. BR's + 2 FBA's upstairs. Primary BR w/vaulted ceilings, ensuite BA w/dbl vanity, garden tub, sep. shwr., and lg WIC. Resort-style amenities including pool & basketball!

