4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $396,093

The Pembroke 3 “A” plan in LOT 58, BIRKDALE in this BRAND-NEW MACKINTOSH on the LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD features a Covered Screened Porch w Atrium Door off the Kitchen, large Bedrooms, split Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet & Tiled Shower. Bonus up is 4th Bed Rm w huge WIC & 3rd Bath. Primary, Front Office/Bed Rm & Laundry on Main. Tons of upgrades! Enjoy 20 miles of walking trails and the 7300 sq. ft. RESIDENT’S CLUB. March Completion.

