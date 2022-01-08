The Pembroke 3 “A” plan in LOT 58, BIRKDALE in this BRAND-NEW MACKINTOSH on the LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD features a Covered Screened Porch w Atrium Door off the Kitchen, large Bedrooms, split Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet & Tiled Shower. Bonus up is 4th Bed Rm w huge WIC & 3rd Bath. Primary, Front Office/Bed Rm & Laundry on Main. Tons of upgrades! Enjoy 20 miles of walking trails and the 7300 sq. ft. RESIDENT’S CLUB. March Completion.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $396,093
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers found Gustav Sidney Brown, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges
With COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cone Health more than doubling in three days, Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston is trying to move the county's mayors to act immediately to enact a new mask mandate.
"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."
Jessica Shauntay Neal, 33, was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 615 S. Regional Road.
Families should keep laptops and tablets charged, double-check for any issues with the devices, and go ahead and call the district's IT support with any computer problems or questions in case schools or individual classes need to switch to remote learning, district leaders said Tuesday.
The deputy-involved shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield.
Of those six, two have pleaded guilty — Virginia Marie Spencer and Anthony Scirica — and they are scheduled to be sentenced this month.
Ziggy's is set to debut at the Cohab Space on April 1 with a concert by Acoustic Syndicate with guests Flat Tire Trio.
The longtime Gateway Education Center principal, who retired in 2004 after 21 years there, remained an outspoken part of the special needs community until his death.
The surprising announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19.