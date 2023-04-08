Well-maintained open floorplan home in Glenmoor at Mackintosh on the Lake! This home boasts a large dining room, airy great room, and kitchen with large island and tile backsplash. Spacious indoor living and brick exterior. 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Primary bedroom has tray ceiling with an attached bathroom and closet. Upstairs includes a bedroom with a private bath. Backyard features a spacious patio which is great for entertainment and a rear screened porch. Resort style living including pool, splash park, clubhouse, gym, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, playgrounds, amphitheater, miles of sidewalks & more! Minutes away to multiple restaurants, grocery, healthcare, shopping, and entertainment. Come check out this lovely home! See agent only remarks.