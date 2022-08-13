4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000

Move In Ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/ loft. Alamance County Side of Mackintosh close to pool & gym! Spacious open floorplan perfect for entertaining! Separate formal dining at entry opens to large office/flex space. Sunny family room w/ gas log fireplace flows into your modern spacious kitchen. Your sunny eat in kitchen has a breakfast nook, S/S appliances, stunning upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, large pantry, island & tons of cabinets for storage! Easy access to your back patio for grilling & entertaining in your spacious back yard w/ privacy fence backs up tp common area. The large walk in laundry room finishes the first floor. 2ns floor 4 bedrooms plus loft gives tons of space for everyone! Huge Owners suite has vaulted ceiling, windows galore, bath w/ double vanity, luxury oversized shower and walk in closet. Resort-style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages!