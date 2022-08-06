 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $405,000

Wonderful opportunity to make your move to the Cove at Mackintosh community! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers a spacious first floor with an office/sitting room, dining room, spacious living room, and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and upgraded flooring throughout the first floor! Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom along with 3 additional bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets. Loft space as well! The fenced-in backyard, which is a gardener's dream, provides privacy and a lovely wooded view- a great bonus! Exceptional community amenities include a pool, playground, and tennis courts!

