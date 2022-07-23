Why wait for new construction? This immaculate Biltmore plan in the coveted Mackintosh on Lake Subdivision is move-in-ready! Completed in July 2020, this home has been meticulously maintained and features custom finishing touches you won't find nearby. Features a spacious open concept, granite, LVP, stainless steel, recessed lighting, loft and flex space, built-in's, walk-in closets, and a private wooded backyard made for entertaining! Incredible amenities include a community pool, splash pad, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, basketball courts, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $419,000
