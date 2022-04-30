4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $441,104

MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE - Birkdale, LOT 54 cul de sac location, Somerset 3 “H” plan. Enjoy Main Level, Maintenance free living in this new neighborhood! The Kitchen is open to the dbl sided Fireplaced Family Rm & extends to the Garden Rm. King fits beautifully in Primary Suite w large WIC, dbl Vanity in Bath. 2nd & 3rd Bed Rms on Main, Huge Flex Rm & 4th Bed Rm up w 3rd full Bath. Large Laundry/Mud Rm just off the two-car finished Garage. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance. Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.