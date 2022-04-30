MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE - Birkdale, LOT 54 cul de sac location, Somerset 3 “H” plan. Enjoy Main Level, Maintenance free living in this new neighborhood! The Kitchen is open to the dbl sided Fireplaced Family Rm & extends to the Garden Rm. King fits beautifully in Primary Suite w large WIC, dbl Vanity in Bath. 2nd & 3rd Bed Rms on Main, Huge Flex Rm & 4th Bed Rm up w 3rd full Bath. Large Laundry/Mud Rm just off the two-car finished Garage. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance. Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $441,104
Related to this story
Most Popular
For people of a certain age, it takes only a few "senior moments" to cause worry. Is this normal aging or possibly Alzheimer's? Here's what to know.
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
Police: High Point woman arrested after stabbing Jimmy John's employee, 16, while complaining about her order
The teenage girl was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries Monday evening and was listed in stable condition, a High Point police spokeswoman said.
Facing a June deadline, some Greensboro families still at mobile home park sold to developer struggle to finance moving
Residents like Margaret Morales, who is on disability, are still trying to find help with the costs of moving as June 19 deadline approaches.
The wreck happened at about 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
Licette Griffin told the clerk that she was going to win soon and, the very next day, she won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
Sophomore Ahmad Brewington, a Grimsley High graduate who earned all-conference honors and was named first-team all-area offense in football, was visiting Tuckertown Reservoir with a group of Guilford College students.
A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.
A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.
The county would reimburse the 19 fire districts under its purview to hire people and train them to become certified as firefighters.