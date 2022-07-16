4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $450,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous, well maintained home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake. Featuring a beautiful coffered ceiling in the dining room, LVP flooring throughout, a guest suite on the main floor, wonderful built-ins in the spacious upstairs loft and tons of natural light. The upstairs primary bedroom includes an intimate seating area and fabulous custom closet you have to see! You'll love the gourmet kitchen with oversized island, granite counter, tile backsplash, double oven, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry. Enjoy the large patio in your fenced back yard that backs up to a private wooded lot. Several Alexa compatible switches. And of course all the amenities; miles of sidewalks, junior olympic pool, splash pool, playground, club house, gym, pickle ball courts and more!