4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $469,900

Stunning colonial revival home conveniently located close to downtown Burlington, Willowbrook Park arboretum and Greenway bike and walking trails. Updated electrical and plumbing in the mid 1990's, new roof and partial new gutters-2017, new interior and exterior paint - 2017, new hot water heater-2021 & extensive porch repair-2021. Inside you will find large rooms with tall ceilings, ornate woodwork, lots of character, tons of light & plenty of storage throughout. Bedroom on the main floor. Fenced in yard