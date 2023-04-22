WELCOME HOME to this well-maintained very spacious home with top of the line finishes! Gleaming hardwoods throughout main living on first floor with loads of natural light. Spacious dining for entertaining! Bright chefs kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, white cabinetry, tile backsplash & breakfast room. Large living room opens to kitchen with access to tranquil screened in porch with ceiling fan for relaxing! The large owners suite w/ trey ceiling offers huge WIC with shelving, attached bath with double vanity, garden tub & separate shower with tile surround. 16" tile in all baths throughout. 2nd BR on main level with full bath is perfect for guests. Two more large bedrooms with walk in closets share a full bath and a loft complete the second floor. Resort-style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Landscaping provided by the HOA. Love where you live!