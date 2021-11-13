 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $475,000

FANTASTIC 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in INVERNESS @ MacIntosh. Covered front porch to welcome guests and enjoy the neighborhood. CUSTOM features 9' ceiling, wainscoting, heavy moldings, and gleaming hardwood floors. Formal dining on front of home boasts coffered ceiling and wainscoting. Kitchen offers center island with bar seating, stainless appliances, granite and tile backsplash. Family has loads of natural light, gas log fireplace and crisp white mantle. Living room is spacious and can accomodate all your guests and family. PRIVATE Master Suite on MAIN with LUXURY in-suite bath, dressing area and large walk in closet. Level 2 offers large den/bonus, 3 generous bedrooms with WICs, jack n jill bath, and full bath. Floored attic storage. AWESOME deck on rear, lovely landscaping and stone paver raised garden bed for vegetables, roses, fruit trees, etc. Enjoy the MacIntosh community amenities- walking trails, swimming pools, tennis & basketball courts, clubhouse, exercise studio. WELCOME HOME!

