10 K to USE as you CHOOSE toward cc or loan at MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE COMMUNITY in the Birkdale Neighborhood, Cul de Sac Location, LOT 40 - The popular Somerset 3 F plan with Garden Rm features main-level living & dbl. sided gas log Fireplace off the Great Rm. The Kitchen, with 42” Cabinets & granite Island opens to the Great Rm. The Primary, 2nd & 3rd Bed Rms are on the MAIN level! Spacious Flex Rm., on 2nd level w 3rd Bath & large 4th Bed Rm. Laundry Rm on main just off the two-car finished Garage. Stay active with SPRINGWOOD PARK just around the corner and the 7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance! Conveniently located off I40/I85. Virtual Tour is most similar to the house under construction. See agent remarks re: incentives. May/June Completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.