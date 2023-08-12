Best value in Birkdale, Lot 38 Cotswold 3 F Plan in a Central Cul De Sac Location; MACKINTOSH on the LAKE. Lots of Main Level Living with Primary & Guest Suite on Main convenient to laundry; Upstairs 2 Large Bedrooms Loft & Bath. No carpet on Main, shiny Hardwoods throughout! Coffered Dining Rm, Kitchen with 9x5 ft Granite Island open to Fireplaced Great Rm opening to the charming Morning Rm off the Patio ready for grilling. 2 Car Finished Garage, Gas Cooking, Tankless Water Heater, Lovely Features & more. Builder 1 & 10 yr warranty. Conveniently located off I40/I85, close to shopping, medical & Springwood Park. Resort type amenities-Clubhouse, fitness, walking trails, yard maintenance. Summer Completion. Virtual Tour most similar to house under construction. Up to $10K towards buy-down or cc! See our website & agent remarks regarding lowering payments, & agent incentives. Model Home Open 7 Days. Call/text for your appointment to visit.