4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $500,000

Freshly Painted White Brick, Soft Sea Salt Painted Shutters, Charming Front Porch & European Gardens. Grand Foyer, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/Carerra Marble Counter Tops, New Cabinets, Stainless Accented Prep Counter Area, Original Copper Hood & Butlers Pantry. Dining Room/Living Rooms w/ Expansive Custom Moldings, Quaint Sunroom, 1st Floor Owners Suite, Upstairs Features a 2nd Owners Suite, 2 Add’l Guest Bedrooms that Share a Hall Bath, Full Bonus Room w/ Full Bath Over Garage (not in sqft), New Shed

