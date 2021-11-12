 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $500,000

Call SANDY SPARKS 336-263-6325. Updated 2-story brick home in highly desired Waterford neighborhood. 1st floor Msuite plus 2nd master suite on level 2. Gleaming HWs throughout the living areas. Family room opens to a bright kitchen w granite counters & SS appliances. Two bedrooms on main and two bedrooms on 2nd w/bonus room & office. Updated fixtures thruout. New 50-yr shingle roof and gutter guards. Irrigation system, Generac whole-house generator, and new 31' x 15' trex deck on rear. A MUST SEE HOME!

