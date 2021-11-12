 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $500,000

Beautifully updated 2-story brick home in the highly desired Waterford neighborhood. First floor master suite with luxury in-suite bath and designer closet (13'x6'). Additional master suite on level 2 with tiled bath and glass-enclosed shower. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the living areas with tile flooring in the baths and laundry room. Spacious family room opens to a bright kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and breakfast area. Two bedrooms on main and two bedrooms on 2nd plus a bonus room (currently used as a large closet) and office/craft room. Loads of storage. 2-car side-entry garage with storage. Updated fixtures throughout. New 50-yr shingle roof and gutter guards. Irrigation system, Generac whole-house generator, and new 31' x 15' trex deck on rear. Covered front porch accented with landscape lighting. Fabulous community with clubhouse, tennis courts & pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, and interstate access. A MUST SEE HOME!

