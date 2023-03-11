Have you been searching for a beautiful and spacious home with a full finished basement in Lake Mackintosh? Your search is over! This home is an absolute showstopper! As you enter the home you will feel a sense of openness, and warmth coming from all the natural light and views of the outdoors. Your eyes will be drawn to the many open spaces for dining, and areas to relax with your family and friends! This home has an amazing kitchen that combines style and function. Walk out to the deck and enjoy your morning cup of coffee with views of the woods and sounds of nature. This home is so welcoming and is perfect for entertaining all your family and friends! Call today to experience all this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $545,000
