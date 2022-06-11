Beautiful New Construction Home in the coveted Mackintosh on the Lake, Ballantrae Phase. As you enter this pristine home, you are welcomed with high ceilings & a grand entryway that leads you into the beautiful open Kitchen & Living Room that is beaming with natural light. This floorplan boasts 4 bedrooms, incl one on the main, & a large loft Bonus Rm. The main floor has gorgeous LVT w/ carpet on the 2nd floor. As you enter from the garage, your family will have the most perfect space to drop their bags & shoes & a well-placed desk for keeping your family organized, as well as a huge, walk-in pantry to keep your kitchen tidy. The bright, spacious kitchen has white subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, granite countertops & a sizeable island, making entertaining a breeze! This lovely home sits on a large .45 acre lot w/ a backyard your kids will love to play in. With all the other amenities that Mackintosh offers, this house is a steal of a deal that you'll love calling HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $545,000
