4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $549,990

Better than new, on the best homesite in the neighborhood. This home is loaded with features and details to make your life easier. All brick ranch with second-story 4th BR and bonus, full bath and walk-in attic storage. Coffered ceilings in foyer/ dining, exposed beam cathedral ceilings, three bedrooms on the main floor, beds two and three are adjacent and share a full bath, large family room with custom stacked stone gas fireplace, breakfast nook and kitchen. All kitchen appliances are under extended warranty. Gas cooktop, double ovens, oversizes island, granite and solid surface countertops, real wood floors, tile, gutter guards, Low maintenance low utilities this home is a dream. Come see it for yourself.

