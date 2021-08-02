**BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT TO THE SELLERS** Beautiful custom four bedroom two bath home located on 10 acres of land in Burlington! The master comes with two spacious walk in closets, vaulted ceilings with a gorgeous stone fireplace and custom built cabinets for storage all located in the open living room area and so much more! The kitchen comes complete with a giant granite island and plenty of cabinets. Relax outside and enjoy the sunshine out on the back patio or in the inground pool. Fantastic views from the second floor of surrounding fields including the Alamance Battlefield. This home has many other features that are a must see! Schedule your showing today! **Seller is giving $5000 in concessions**
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $567,500
