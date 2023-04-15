Gorgeous 2-year-old lakeview home on cul-de-sac with possible low rate assumable loan option! Enjoy sunrises over Lake Mackintosh from your front porch and savor sunsets and deer grazing from your screened-in back porch overlooking rolling woodlands. The open concept living area, with tons of natural light, is an entertainer’s dream that flows into a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, KitchenAid appliances, and oversized pantry next to mud room and planning center. First floor bedroom and full bath is perfect for hosting friends and family. Lakeview office will inspire productivity when working from home. Upstairs, enjoy quality time in the loft/playroom. Unwind in the roomy master suite featuring a spa bath with luxury shower, dual vanity, and large closet. Upper level also features spacious laundry room. Strategically located between the Triad and Triangle with low HOA fees that include a resort style clubhouse with activity and lap pools, gym, tennis courts, and playground.