4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $595,000

Exquisite custom-built brick home with open floor plan located on one of West Burlington’s most desirable cul-de-sacs! Spacious master with large bay window offering imposing view to an expansive backyard. Stunning hardwood throughout the first floor. Solid granite countertops, cherry cabinets, multiple ovens and gas cooktop with hood in kitchen filled with natural light. Mature trimmed hedges and landscape designed to provide privacy on slate back patio and throughout the backyard, which sports a brand-new custom CedarWorks playset. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Latest CPI security system installed and other renovations completed in recent years. Too many luxury features to list – please take a look at the feature sheet for full detail!