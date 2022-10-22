 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $600,000

Open and Inviting, the Aura plan by DRB Homes is ready for it's forever family. Large front porch welcomes you into a Foyer with a Study (French Doors included) & an open Family/Kitchen/Dining space. Family room offers a beautiful coffered ceiling & cozy Fireplace. Kitchen has a gas Gourmet package & upgraded cabinets, a walk-in Pantry, a planning center & Mudroom. The Dining leads to the extended screen Porch. First floor guest bedroom with on-suite bath. Hardwood stairs lead us to the second floor that hosts the Owner's Suite with a tray ceiling, Spa Bath with upgraded plumbing fixtures & a large walk-in closet. 2 secondary Bedrooms with a hall Bath and a large Loft. A beautiful home!! Quick Closing with Possible $10K in CC.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert