4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $600,000

Open and Inviting, the Aura plan by DRB Homes is ready for it's forever family. Large front porch welcomes you into a Foyer with a Study (French Doors included) & an open Family/Kitchen/Dining space. Family room offers a beautiful coffered ceiling & cozy Fireplace. Kitchen has a gas Gourmet package & upgraded cabinets, a walk-in Pantry, a planning center & Mudroom. The Dining leads to the extended screen Porch. First floor guest bedroom with on-suite bath. Hardwood stairs lead us to the second floor that hosts the Owner's Suite with a tray ceiling, Spa Bath with upgraded plumbing fixtures & a large walk-in closet. 2 secondary Bedrooms with a hall Bath and a large Loft. A beautiful home!! Quick Closing with Possible $10K in CC.